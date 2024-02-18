2 officers, 1 first responder shot and killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A desperate call for help from a home in suburban Minneapolis early Sunday turned deadly for two police officers and a first responder who were shot and killed at the scene, according to officials.

The deaths of the two Burnsville police officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents public safety professionals in the state.

“Horrific news from Burnsville,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on Facebook. “While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

No other details were immediately released about what led up to the shooting in a tree-lined neighborhood with two-story homes. In its aftermath, the street was lined with SWAT vehicles, police cars, firefighters and ambulances.

Burnsville police, fire and city officials, including the mayor, didn’t immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Other law enforcement agencies immediately began posting messages of condolence on social media, including images of badges with blue bars through them. It is a mark of solidarity in mourning.

“We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We’re just devastated at the horrific loss,” Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said in a statement. “These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe.”

The Law Enforcement Labor Services represents rank-and-file officers and the supervisors of the Burnsville Police Department.

The organization’s executive director, Jim Mortenson, said in a statement that “thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officers and first responder” who responded.

“These officers were struck down while answering the call of duty to serve and protect. We mourn alongside the Burnsville community and the families of those killed,” the statement said.

In neighboring Goodhue County, Sheriff Marty Kelly wrote that it was closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

“In times like these,” Kelly said, “it is essential to come together as a community and support one another through the uncertainty and grief.”

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota said in a statement that she had been in touch with the mayor, police chief and state officials to offer any federal resources needed.

“Today,” she said, “serves as another solemn reminder that those who protect our communities do so at great personal risk.”

Burnsville, a city of around 64,000, is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of downtown Minneapolis.

Steve Karnowski And Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press