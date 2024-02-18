Brampton teen killed, 4 others injured in high-speed crash in King

An 18-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in King Township.

York Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of King Road and 8th Concession just before 7 a.m. after a black Infiniti G37 had struck a light pole.

Police say there were six people in the car at the time of the crash. An 18-year-old Brampton woman was pronounced dead at the scene while an 18-year-old male passenger from Brampton was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Two 19-year-old women, one from Welland and one from St. Catharines, were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old Brampton man was treated for minor injuries while the driver, another 18-year-old from Brampton, was not injured in the crash.

Police say their investigation has determined that the vehicle was travelling west on King Road at a high rate of speed before hitting the pole and they are asking for any witnesses who may have seen the car prior to the crash to contact them.