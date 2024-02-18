China’s coast guard to ramp up patrols near Taiwan’s Kinmen archipelago after two fishermen die

In this handout photograph provided by Taiwan Coast Guard Administration, Taiwanese coast guards inspect a vessel that capsized during a chase off the coast of Kinmen archipelago in Taiwan, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The unnamed vessel had been sailing about one nautical mile off the coast of an islet of Kinmen island and was trespassing, said Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration. Four fishermen fell into the water and two survived and are in “good shape,” while resuscitation efforts on the other two failed, the vice director of the Coast Guard in Kinmen, Chen Jien-wen, told a local TV channel. (Taiwan Coast Guard Administration via AP)

By Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2024 2:14 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 2:26 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — China is stepping up patrols in the waters off the coast of Taiwan’s Kinmen archipelago, days after two of its fishermen drowned while being chased by the Taiwanese coast guard, which accused the boat of trespassing.

The Chinese coast guard’s Fujian division will regularly monitor the waters off the southern coast of the city of Xiamen — a few kilometers from Kinmen — to strengthen maritime law enforcement, said the coast guard’s spokesman, Gan Yu, in a statement Sunday.

Fishermen from Taiwan and China regularly sail that stretch of water which has seen a rise in tensions as the number of Chinese vessels — including sand dredgers and fishing boats — have notably increased in the area.

Kinmen residents have complained of both the noise and sound pollution from the vessels, as well as losses to their livelihood in fishing.

The fishermen’s deaths are unusual despite the level of Chinese activity in the waters near Kinmen, which is closer to China than it is to Taiwan’s main island. China claims all of self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

On Wednesday, Taiwan’s Coast Guard said two of four Chinese fishermen died after their boat capsized. It said their boat was fishing about one nautical mile away from Kinmen archipelago which Taiwan has claimed as a restricted area. The other two survivors remain in Taiwan’s custody.

China has issued a furious condemnation and blamed Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party for the fishermen’s deaths. It also said that there was no such thing as “restricted” waters.

Taiwan said an investigation was underway and that its Mainland Affairs Council said they were communicating with Chinese authorities.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office vowed on Sunday further measures, without clarifying further detail.

“The Mainland reserves the right to take further action, and all the consequences will be borne by Taiwan,” said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office.

Taiwan split from China during the 1949 civil war, but Beijing continues to regard the island of 23 million with its high-tech economy as Chinese territory and has been ramping up its threat to achieve that by military force if necessary.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

3h ago

Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital
Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital

A 49-year-old man is facing charges after making threats towards demonstrators in downtown Toronto. Police say they were contacted by a man on Feb. 14, who expressed his frustration towards demonstrators...

10h ago

Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police
Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago. Investigators say just after 3 p.m. a man was...

3h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

6h ago

