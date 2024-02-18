Dubai International Airport had 86.9 million passengers last year in a post-pandemic surge

FILE - Passengers leave the baggage handling hall at the Dubai International Airport terminal 3, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 25, 2022. The number of passengers flying through Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, surged in 2023 beyond its total for 2019 — just before the coronavirus pandemic grounded global aviation, officials said Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2024 10:28 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 10:42 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The number of passengers flying through Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, surged last year beyond its total for 2019 — just before the coronavirus pandemic grounded global aviation.

While still shy of its all-time high in 2018, the figures for 2023 showed just how far the airport known as DXB has bounced back from the pandemic. The number of passengers passing through its cavernous, air-conditioned terminals, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates in Dubai, long has served as a barometer for the aviation industry worldwide and the wider economic health of this city-state.

Overall in 2023, the airport had 86.9 million passengers. The airport’s 2019’s annual traffic was 86.3 million passengers. The airport had 89.1 million passengers in 2018 — its busiest-ever year before the pandemic, while 66 million passengers passed through in 2022.

Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, made the announcement Monday on state-owned radio station Dubai Eye.

Passenger traffic largely has been driven by the airport’s standard travel destinations — India, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Pakistan. Russia has also been a major market as Dubai remains one of the few places still open to Russians during Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Dubai was among the first cities to reopen to tourists in the pandemic. That helped boost the city-state’s tourism industry, as attractions like the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and the sail-shaped Burj Al-Arab luxury hotel drew both visitors and transit passengers out of airport lounges.

Earlier in February, Dubai announced its best-ever tourism numbers, saying it hosted 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023. Average hotel occupancy stood around 77%. Meanwhile, its boom-and-bust real estate market remains on a hot streak, nearing all-time high valuations.

The airport has estimated it will serve 88.8 million passengers this year — nearing its all-time high. But that will put increasing pressure on the already-stretched airport, which had its highest-ever number of aircraft takeoffs and landings in a single year — 416,405.

Dubai has a second airport, Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) away in its far southern reaches. While used by commercial airlines when Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the second airport that opened in 2010 largely sees cargo and private aircraft flights. Plans to put Emirates and other major carriers there have been repeatedly pushed off.

Dubai International Airport connects to 262 destinations in 104 countries worldwide via just over 100 international carriers.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist critically injured after being struck by driver in Rosedale
Female cyclist critically injured after being struck by driver in Rosedale

A female cyclist is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a driver in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just before 8:30 p.m....

1h ago

Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale
Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale

Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Sunday following...

3h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Scarborough. Police say they were called to the scene of the accident at Ellesmere Road and Birkdale Road just...

3h ago

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

3h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist critically injured after being struck by driver in Rosedale
Female cyclist critically injured after being struck by driver in Rosedale

A female cyclist is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a driver in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just before 8:30 p.m....

1h ago

Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale
Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale

Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Sunday following...

3h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Scarborough. Police say they were called to the scene of the accident at Ellesmere Road and Birkdale Road just...

3h ago

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

6h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.

23h ago

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.
More Videos