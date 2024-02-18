Female cyclist critically injured after being struck by driver in Rosedale
Posted February 18, 2024 9:23 pm.
Last Updated February 18, 2024 9:26 pm.
A female cyclist is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a driver in Rosedale.
Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday for reports a cyclist had been struck.
Paramedics say the adult woman was taken to a nearby trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.