Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Gildan Activewear Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings before markets open on Wednesday and hold a conference call with financial analysts. The Gildan logo is seen outside their offices in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 18, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Inflation 

Statistics Canada will release Tuesday its latest reading for inflation when it is expected to publish its consumer price index for January. The consumer price index rose 3.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis in December, following a 3.1 per cent increase in November.

Gildan 

Gildan Activewear Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings before markets open on Wednesday and hold a conference call with financial analysts. Gildan has been embroiled in a fight with shareholders who are seeking the return of founder Glenn Chamandy as the company’s chief executive.

Suncor 

Suncor Energy Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Wednesday evening followed by a conference call with investment analysts on Thursday morning. The state of Colorado fined the company earlier this month US$10.5 million for air pollution violations between July 2019 and June 2021. 

Loblaw

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year results and hold a conference call to discuss the report on Thursday morning. The earnings come as the grocery industry faces scrutiny about the cost of food.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. will report its fourth-quarter and full-year results and hold a conference call with investors on Thursday morning. The company said last month that its copper production for 2023 fell short of its guidance for the year, while its zinc production also came in slightly below its expectations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL, TSX:SU, TSX:L, TSX:TECK.B)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

11h ago

Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital
Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital

A 49-year-old man is facing charges after making threats towards demonstrators in downtown Toronto. Police say they were contacted by a man on Feb. 14, who expressed his frustration towards demonstrators...

17h ago

G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP
G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning. The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going...

40m ago

Vehicle crashes into bus shelter following North York collision
Vehicle crashes into bus shelter following North York collision

A vehicle crashed into a bus shelter following a two vehicle collision in North York on Sunday morning. Toronto police confirmed that the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the Steeles Avenue...

17m ago

Top Stories

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

11h ago

Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital
Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital

A 49-year-old man is facing charges after making threats towards demonstrators in downtown Toronto. Police say they were contacted by a man on Feb. 14, who expressed his frustration towards demonstrators...

17h ago

G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP
G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning. The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going...

40m ago

Vehicle crashes into bus shelter following North York collision
Vehicle crashes into bus shelter following North York collision

A vehicle crashed into a bus shelter following a two vehicle collision in North York on Sunday morning. Toronto police confirmed that the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the Steeles Avenue...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.
2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.
0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.
More Videos