Flood watches issued as another round of wet winter storms hits California

Workers check the roof of an apartment ahead of forecasted rain in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2024 4:42 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 6:12 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest in a series of wet winter storms blew ashore in Northern California on Sunday, with forecasters warning of possible flooding, hail, strong winds and even brief tornadoes as the system moves south over the next few days.

Gusts topped 30 mph (48 kph) in Oakland and San Jose as a mild cold front late Saturday gave way to a more powerful storm that will gain strength into early Monday, said meteorologist Brayden Murdock with the National Weather Service office in San Francisco.

“The winds are here and getting stronger, and the rains will follow quickly,” he said Sunday afternoon.

California’s central coast is at risk of “significant flooding,” with up to 5 inches (12 cm) of rain predicted for many areas, according to the weather service. Isolated rain totals of 10 inches (25 cm) are possible in the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountain ranges as the storm heads toward greater Los Angeles.

Thunderstorms in valleys around the state capital on Monday could bring “brief tornadoes, large amounts of small hail, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds,” the weather service office in Sacramento warned on X, formerly Twitter.

The latest storm is expected to move through quicker than the devastating atmospheric river that parked itself over Southern California earlier this month, turning roads into rivers, causing hundreds of landslides and killing at least nine people.

“It’s not the ideal setup for an atmospheric river, but it does have some of the characteristics,” including a band of subtropical moisture bringing up the rear of the storm, Murdock said. “Otherwise it’s just a cold front.”

But it’s a cold front strong enough to cause problems including flash flooding and power outages, forecasters said. Flood watches and warnings were issued in coastal and mountain areas up and down the state.

Rainfall will be widespread even in the mountains, but several feet of snow is possible at elevations above about 6,800 feet (2,070 meters) across the Sierra Nevada, the weather service said. Motorists are urged to avoid mountain routes.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center Saturday and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto, GTA under winter weather travel advisory

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTA. Environment Canada says visibility will be reduced at times due to heavy snow and westerly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h. "Bands...

1h ago

Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale
Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale

Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Sunday following...

7m ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Scarborough. Police say they were called to the scene of the accident at Ellesmere Road and Birkdale Road just...

18m ago

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

59m ago

