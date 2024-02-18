Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale

Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in north Etobicoke.

Fire crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Sunday following reports a vehicle had crashed into a home.

Police reported two pedestrians had been struck by the SUV and that one of them was trapped under the vehicle. They have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police add that the driver of the SUV and a passenger have also been taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.