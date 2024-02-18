Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko jeered by crowd at swim worlds in Qatar

Gold medalist Freya Constance Colbert of Great Britain, left, hugs silver medalist Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel after they finished the Women's 400m Individual Medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2024 1:24 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 1:42 pm.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was jeered by some of the crowd after finishing second in the women’s 400-meter medley on the closing day of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Gorbenko was making poolside comments moments after the race when the jeers rang out at the Aspire Dome in Doha.

“I’m just so happy to be here and represent my country in this hard time,” Gorbenko said amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. “Being here with the Israeli flag means a lot to me and to my country, so that’s the best I can do.”

Others in the crowd then drowned out the jeers with applause and cheers.

British swimmer Freya Colbert won the race in 4 minutes, 37.14 seconds. Gorbenko clocked 4:37.36 and Italy’s Sara Franceschi was third in 4:37.86.

All three attended their medal ceremony later Sunday.

G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP
G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning. The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going...

3h ago

One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill
One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill

One person has been injured due to a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday morning in Forest Hill. Toronto police say they responded to a call just before 5:00 a.m. in the area of Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton...

1h ago

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

14h ago

'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation
'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation

TORONTO — In Keon Zhang's household, it started with a rite of passage: his eight-year-old discovering a pimple. "She was like, 'Daddy, I need to get rid of them ... I need a skin care routine,'"...

3m ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.

14h ago

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.
2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.
