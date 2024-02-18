NBA All-Star Game again sees tons of points, lack of defense despite call for better competition

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2024 9:54 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 9:56 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The first half of the All-Star Game was record-setting, and not exactly the more-competitive level of play that the NBA was seeking.

The Eastern Conference led the Western Conference 104-89 at halftime Sunday night — with the 193 points the most ever scored in an All-Star half. The previous record was set last year, when 191 points were scored before halftime.

The East tied the record for points in any half; the West also had 104 in the second half of the 2016 game in Toronto, which it won 196-173.

A defense-optional tone was set very early. Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton had five 3-pointers in a 1:32 span in the first quarter, helping the East take a 53-47 lead after the opening 12 minutes.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and other league executives were seeking a more competitive All-Star Game after last season’s 184-175 matchup was widely panned — and television ratings plummeted.

Even Hall of Famer Larry Bird, honored Sunday at the NBA Legends Brunch, said was hoping the message from the league resonated and players took the All-Star Game a little more seriously.

“I know what this league’s all about and I’m very proud of it,” Bird said. “I’m proud of today’s players. I like the game they play. … I think it’s very important when you have the best players in the world together, you’ve got to compete and you’ve got to play hard and you’ve got to show the fans how good they really are.”

It had a big-game, Finals-type atmosphere — but obviously, nothing near a playoff feel. Luka Doncic shot a 70-footer late in the first half, Donovan Mitchell threw a 50-foot inbounds pass underhand, Bam Adebayo inbounded a ball off Nikola Jokic’s backside before dribbling downcourt and making a 3, and Devin Booker went through pregame with a hat on backwards.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist critically injured after being struck by driver in Rosedale
Female cyclist critically injured after being struck by driver in Rosedale

A female cyclist is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a driver in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just before 8:30 p.m....

1h ago

Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale
Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale

Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Sunday following...

3h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Scarborough. Police say they were called to the scene of the accident at Ellesmere Road and Birkdale Road just...

3h ago

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

3h ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist critically injured after being struck by driver in Rosedale
Female cyclist critically injured after being struck by driver in Rosedale

A female cyclist is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a driver in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just before 8:30 p.m....

1h ago

Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale
Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale

Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Sunday following...

3h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Scarborough. Police say they were called to the scene of the accident at Ellesmere Road and Birkdale Road just...

3h ago

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

6h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.

23h ago

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.
More Videos