Police called to investigate alleged LGBTQ+ propaganda at Russian ‘My Little Pony’ convention

By The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 12:26 pm.

Police in Moscow were called to investigate alleged LGBTQ+ propaganda at a fan event dedicated to the cartoon series “My Little Pony,” organizers said Sunday.

The Mi Amore convention was closed by organizers early Saturday after officers arrived at the venue in the Russian capital, despite police being unable to find evidence of illegal activity.

“The police received a complaint claiming that our event promoted non-traditional relationships and related symbols, adult content for minors, and general horror and darkness,” event organizers wrote on Russian social media site VK Sunday. “Two police checks did not uphold these complaints.”

They said police initially asked them to shutter the event a few hours earlier than originally planned, but that organizers decided to close the convention earlier still after hearing unconfirmed reports of more officers heading toward the venue. Both organizers and volunteers were able to leave without incident, they said.

The convention, which features an animated horse with a mane styled in the colors of the Russian flag as its logo, catered to “My Little Pony’s” subset of adult fans and planned to feature live music performances as well as stalls selling merchandise.

Although aimed at children and focused on the magical power of friendship, “My Little Pony” has previously prompted anxiety in Russia, with some fearing that the show could run afoul of the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Russian movie database Kinopoisk changed its rating for the animated series to an adult-only “18+” in December 2023, local news outlets reported, not long after a Russian court declared the “global LGBTQ+ movement” to be an extremist organization. Although no reason was given for the change, viewers speculated that the decision could be linked to the character Rainbow Dash, whose multicolored mane and tail are similar to the LGBTQ+ pride flag. The show also released an episode that featured a same-sex couple in 2019.

The Russian Supreme Court banned what the government called the LGBTQ+ “movement” in Russia in November 2023, labeling it an extremist organization. The ruling was part of a crackdown on LGBTQ+ people in the increasingly conservative country where “traditional family values” have become a cornerstone of President Vladimir Putin’s 24-year rule.

Russian laws prohibit public displays of symbols of extremist organizations, and at least three people who displayed rainbow-colored items have received jail time or fines since the ruling.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP
G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning. The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going...

3h ago

One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill
One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill

One person has been injured due to a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday morning in Forest Hill. Toronto police say they responded to a call just before 5:00 a.m. in the area of Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton...

1h ago

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

14h ago

'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation
'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation

TORONTO — In Keon Zhang's household, it started with a rite of passage: his eight-year-old discovering a pimple. "She was like, 'Daddy, I need to get rid of them ... I need a skin care routine,'"...

3m ago

Top Stories

G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP
G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning. The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going...

3h ago

One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill
One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill

One person has been injured due to a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday morning in Forest Hill. Toronto police say they responded to a call just before 5:00 a.m. in the area of Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton...

1h ago

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

14h ago

'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation
'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation

TORONTO — In Keon Zhang's household, it started with a rite of passage: his eight-year-old discovering a pimple. "She was like, 'Daddy, I need to get rid of them ... I need a skin care routine,'"...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.

14h ago

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.
2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.
More Videos