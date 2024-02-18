Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

A sign showing paid on-street parking is being enforced
A sign showing paid on-street parking is being enforced is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 18, 2024 7:55 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 7:56 pm.

The days of free parking on holidays are over.

Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day.

In the past, the parking enforcement unit said it was an operational choice to not implement paid on-street parking on stat holidays.

“Historically, it has been a practice not to enforce, but there are no bylaws that explicitly exempt statutory holidays from enforcement, and this change aligns with existing bylaws that permit enforcement on those days.”

A Toronto police spokesperson says the change is a result of increased demand for parking and the need to make space for streetcar corridors, bike lanes and infrastructure projects.

Parking fees range from $1 to $5 an hour, depending on where and when you park in the city. Rates are controlled by and collected for the City of Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale
Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale

Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Sunday following...

2h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Scarborough. Police say they were called to the scene of the accident at Ellesmere Road and Birkdale Road just...

2h ago

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

2h ago

G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP
G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning. The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going...

11h ago

Top Stories

Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale
Four taken to hospital after SUV slams into home in Rexdale

Two people have been taken to hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in north Etobicoke. Fire crews were called to the area of Albion Road and Arcot Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Sunday following...

2h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Scarborough. Police say they were called to the scene of the accident at Ellesmere Road and Birkdale Road just...

2h ago

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

2h ago

G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP
G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning. The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

5h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.

21h ago

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.
More Videos