Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over.

Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day.

In the past, the parking enforcement unit said it was an operational choice to not implement paid on-street parking on stat holidays.

“Historically, it has been a practice not to enforce, but there are no bylaws that explicitly exempt statutory holidays from enforcement, and this change aligns with existing bylaws that permit enforcement on those days.”

A Toronto police spokesperson says the change is a result of increased demand for parking and the need to make space for streetcar corridors, bike lanes and infrastructure projects.

Parking fees range from $1 to $5 an hour, depending on where and when you park in the city. Rates are controlled by and collected for the City of Toronto.