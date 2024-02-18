Thousands rail against Mexico’s president and ruling party in ‘march for democracy’

By The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2024 1:36 pm.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 1:42 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) —

Thousands of demonstrators cloaked in pink marched through cities in Mexico and abroad on Sunday in what they called a “march for democracy” targeting the country’s ruling party in advance of the country’s June 2 elections.

The demonstrations called by Mexico’s opposition parties advocated for free and fair elections in the Latin American nation and railed against corruption just days after presidential front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum officially announced her candidacy under the country’s ruling party Morena.

Sheinbaum is largely seen as a continuation candidate of Mexico’s highly popular populist leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He’s adored by many voters who say he bucked the country’s elite parties from power in 2018 and represents the working class.

But the 70-year-old president has also been accused of making moves that endanger the country’s democracy. Last year, the leader slashed funding for the country’s electoral agency, National Electoral Institute, and weaken oversight of campaign spending, something INE’s head said could “wind up poisoning democracy itself.” The agency’s color, pink, has been used as a symbol by demonstrators.

López Obrador has also attacked journalists in hours-long press briefings, has frequently attacked Mexico’s judiciary and claimed judges are part of a conservative conspiracy against his administration.

In Mexico City on Sunday, thousands of people dressed in pink flocked to the the city’s main plaza roaring “get López out.” Others carried signs reading “the power of the people is greater than the people in power.”

Among the opposition organizations marching were National Civic Front, Yes for Mexico, Citizen Power, Civil Society Mexico, UNE Mexico and United for Mexico.

“Democracy doesn’t solve lack of water, it doesn’t solve hunger, it doesn’t solve a lot of things. But without democracy you can’t solve anything,” said Enrique de la Madrid Cordero, a prominent politician from the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, in a video posted to social media calling for people to join the protests.

The PRI held uninterrupted power in Mexico for more than 70 years.

Marches were organized in a hundred cities across the country, and in other cities in the United States and Spain.

Still, the president remains highly popular and his ally Sheinbaum appears set to coast easily into the presidency. She leads polls by a whopping 64% over her closest competition, Xóchitl Gálvez, who has polled at 31% of the votes.

López Obrador railed against the protests during is Friday morning press briefing, questioning whether the organizers cared about democracy.

“They are calling the demonstration to defend corruption, they are looking for the return of the corrupt, although they say they care about democracy,” he said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police
Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago. Investigators say just after 3 p.m. on Saturday...

42m ago

G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP
G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning. The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going...

5h ago

One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill
One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill

One person has been injured due to a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday morning in Forest Hill. Toronto police say they responded to a call just before 5:00 a.m. in the area of Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton...

3h ago

'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation
'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation

TORONTO — In Keon Zhang's household, it started with a rite of passage: his eight-year-old discovering a pimple. "She was like, 'Daddy, I need to get rid of them ... I need a skin care routine,'"...

1h ago

Top Stories

Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police
Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago. Investigators say just after 3 p.m. on Saturday...

42m ago

G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP
G1 driver from Brampton charged after driving in wrong lane: OPP

A G1 driver from Brampton has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police reported that the car was driving the wrong way on the highway Sunday morning. The driver was reportedly on Highway 403 going...

5h ago

One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill
One injured due to vehicle rollover in Forest Hill

One person has been injured due to a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday morning in Forest Hill. Toronto police say they responded to a call just before 5:00 a.m. in the area of Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton...

3h ago

'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation
'Always a reason to buy beauty': Young shoppers keep cosmetics hot despite inflation

TORONTO — In Keon Zhang's household, it started with a rite of passage: his eight-year-old discovering a pimple. "She was like, 'Daddy, I need to get rid of them ... I need a skin care routine,'"...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.

15h ago

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.
2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.
More Videos