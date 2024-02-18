Toronto, GTA under winter weather travel advisory

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto and the GTA.

Environment Canada says visibility will be reduced at times due to heavy snow and westerly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

“Bands of lake effect snow are expected to affect the area beginning late this afternoon before moving south of the area this evening,” the national weather service said.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Along with the snow comes some bitter cold as the gusting winds will make it feel between -8 and -10 Sunday night.

