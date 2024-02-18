US senators to submit resolution condemning democratic backsliding in Hungary

By Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Posted February 18, 2024 2:46 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2024 2:56 am.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two U.S. senators will submit a bipartisan resolution to Congress condemning democratic backsliding in Hungary and urging its nationalist government to lift its block on Sweden’s accession into the NATO military alliance.

The resolution, authored by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, and Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, comes as Hungary’s government is under increasing pressure to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO, something it has delayed for more than 18 months.

Unanimity is required among all NATO member countries to admit a new ally, and Hungary is the only one of the 31 member states not to have backed Sweden’s bid.

In the resolution, obtained by The Associated Press, the senators note “the important role Hungary can have in European and trans-Atlantic security,” but point out its failure to keep earlier promises not to be the last NATO ally to sign off on Sweden’s membership.

Hungary, the resolution says, “has not joined all other NATO member states in approving the accession of Sweden to NATO, failing to fulfil a commitment not to be last to approve such accession and jeopardizing trans-Atlantic security at a key moment for peace and stability in Europe.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a staunch nationalist who has led Hungary since 2010, has said that he favors Sweden’s NATO accession, but that lawmakers in his party remain unconvinced because of “blatant lies” from Swedish politicians on the state of Hungary’s democracy.

After Turkey’s parliament voted to back Stockholm’s bid in January, attention has shifted to Budapest, the last holdout, as NATO members seek to expand the alliance amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The senators’ resolution criticizes Orbán’s increasingly warm relations with Russia and China, and notes that while Hungary has opened its doors to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Moscow’s invasion, it has also “resisted and diluted European Union sanctions with respect to the Russian Federation.”

Orbán, widely considered to be the Kremlin’s closest EU ally, has long been criticized for flouting the bloc’s standards on democracy and the rule of law. The EU has withheld billions in funding from Budapest over alleged breaches of its rules.

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers, including Shaheen and Tillis, is set to visit Budapest on Sunday for a “mission focused on strategic issues confronting NATO and Hungary,” underscoring the growing impatience among Hungary’s allies after its delays in ratifying Sweden’s NATO bid.

The senators’ resolution charges that Orbán has “used migration, the COVID-19 crisis, and the war against Ukraine” to justify successive states of emergency that have allowed the Hungarian government “to rule by decree, bypassing the parliament.”

It also criticizes Orbán for meddling in Hungary’s media landscape, restricting civil liberties and seeking to crack down on dissenting voices.

In a state of the nation speech in Budapest on Saturday, Orbán indicated that Hungary’s legislature might soon move forward on approving Stockholm’s NATO membership.

“It’s good news that our dispute with Sweden is nearing a conclusion,” he said. “We are moving toward ratifying Sweden’s accession to NATO at the beginning of the spring session of Parliament.”

Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

3h ago

Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital
Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital

A 49-year-old man is facing charges after making threats towards demonstrators in downtown Toronto. Police say they were contacted by a man on Feb. 14, who expressed his frustration towards demonstrators...

9h ago

Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police
Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago. Investigators say just after 3 p.m. a man was...

3h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

6h ago

Top Stories

Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing
Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park. Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street...

3h ago

Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital
Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital

A 49-year-old man is facing charges after making threats towards demonstrators in downtown Toronto. Police say they were contacted by a man on Feb. 14, who expressed his frustration towards demonstrators...

9h ago

Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police
Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago. Investigators say just after 3 p.m. a man was...

3h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.
2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.
0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.
More Videos