Vehicle crashes into bus shelter following North York collision

Toronto Police Service cruiser.
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 18, 2024 10:18 am.

A vehicle crashed into a bus shelter following a two vehicle collision in North York on Sunday morning.

Toronto police confirmed that the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the Steeles Avenue West and Adesso Drive area.

Due to the collision a bus shelter just north of the intersection was struck. There was no one inside the bus shelter.

Paramedics said two people were assessed on scene with minor injuries.

