Vehicle crashes into bus shelter following North York collision
Posted February 18, 2024 10:18 am.
A vehicle crashed into a bus shelter following a two vehicle collision in North York on Sunday morning.
Toronto police confirmed that the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the Steeles Avenue West and Adesso Drive area.
Due to the collision a bus shelter just north of the intersection was struck. There was no one inside the bus shelter.
Paramedics said two people were assessed on scene with minor injuries.