Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards
Posted February 18, 2024 3:20 pm.
Last Updated February 18, 2024 3:26 pm.
LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:
Film — “Oppenheimer”
British Film — “The Zone of Interest”
Director — Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Actor — Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Actress — Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Supporting Actor — Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Supporting Actress — Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Rising Star (voted by the public) — Mia McKenna-Bruce
Outstanding British Debut — Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan, “Earth Mama”
Original Screenplay — Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Adapted Screenplay — Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”
Film Not in the English Language — “The Zone of Interest”
Musical Score — Ludwig Goransson, “Oppenheimer”
Cinematography — Hoye van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer“
Editing — Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”
Production Design — Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”
Costume Design — Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”
Sound — Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”
Casting — Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers”
Visual Effects — Simon Hughes, “Poor Things”
Makeup and Hair — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things”
Animated Film — “The Boy and the Heron”
British Short Film — “Jellyfish and Lobster”
British Short Animation — “Crab Day”
Documentary – “20 Days in Mariupol”
Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Film curator June Givanni
BAFTA Fellowship — Samantha Morton
The Associated Press