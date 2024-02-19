2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga

Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call at approximately 3:05 p.m. of a collision in the Burnhamthorpe Road East and Havenwood Drive area.

Both drivers of the vehicles and three adult pedestrians were transported to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

Eastbound Burnhamthorpe Road has been re-opened at Bough Beeches.