2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga

Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on February 19, 2024. (Arthur Pressick/CITYNEWS)
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 19, 2024 5:20 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 5:26 pm.

Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call at approximately 3:05 p.m. of a collision in the Burnhamthorpe Road East and Havenwood Drive area.

Both drivers of the vehicles and three adult pedestrians were transported to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

Eastbound Burnhamthorpe Road has been re-opened at Bough Beeches.

