2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga
Posted February 19, 2024 5:20 pm.
Last Updated February 19, 2024 5:26 pm.
Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Police responded to a call at approximately 3:05 p.m. of a collision in the Burnhamthorpe Road East and Havenwood Drive area.
Both drivers of the vehicles and three adult pedestrians were transported to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.
Eastbound Burnhamthorpe Road has been re-opened at Bough Beeches.