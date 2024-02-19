Capital One to buy Discover for $35 billion in deal that combines major US credit card companies

FILE - The logo for Capital One Financial is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 30, 2019. Capital One Financial is buying Discover Financial Services for $35 billion, in a deal that would bring together two of the nation's biggest lenders and credit card issuers, according to a news release issued by the companies Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2024 8:50 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Capital One Financial is buying Discover Financial Services for $35 billion, in a deal that would bring together two of the nation’s biggest lenders and credit card issuers.

Discover Financial shareholders will receive Capital One shares valued at nearly $140, according to a news release issued by the companies Monday. Discover shares closed Friday trading at $110.49.

Virginia-based Capital One was the 12th largest U.S. bank as of the third quarter, with $471.4 billion in total assets and $346 billion in deposits, according to S&P Global. Illinois-based Discover was the 33rd biggest, with $143.4 billion in assets and $104 billion in deposits.

Both companies have benefitted from Americans’ increased use of credit cards. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Americans held $1.13 trillion on their credit cards, and aggregate household debt balances increased by $212 billion, up 1.2%, according to the latest data from the New York Federal Reserve.

As they run up their card balances, consumers are also paying higher interest rates. The average interest rate on a bank credit card is roughly 21.5%, the highest it’s been since the Federal Reserve started tracking the data in 1994.

At the same time, the two lenders have had to boost their reserves against the possibility of rising borrower defaults. After battling inflation for more than two years, many lower- and middle-income Americans have run through their savings and are increasingly running up their credit card balances and taking on personal loans.

The additional reserves have weighed on both banks’ profits. Last year, Capital One’s net income available to common shareholders slumped 35% versus 2022, as its provisions for loan losses soared 78% to $10.4 billion. Discover’s full-year profit sank 33.6% versus its 2022 results as its provisions for credit losses more than doubled to $6.02 billion.

Discover’s customers are carrying $102 billion in balances on their credit cards, up 13% from a year earlier. Meanwhile, the charge-off rates and 30-day delinquency rates have climbed.

Beyond boosting bank deposits and loan accounts, the acquisition would also give Capital One access to the Discover payment processing network. While smaller than industry giants Visa and Mastercard, the Discover network will enable Capital One to get revenue from fees charged for every merchant transaction that runs on the network.

Discover has been operating under heightened scrutiny from regulators. Last summer, the company disclosed that beginning around mid-2007, it incorrectly classified certain card accounts into its highest merchant pricing tiers. The company also received an unrelated consent order from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation over its customer compliance management.

Analysts at Citigroup say the regulatory issues may have prompted the sale.

“We are surprised that DFS would sell, but suppose that its regulatory challenges such as its recent October FDIC consent order and the card product misclassification issue may have opened the door for the board to consider strategic alternatives that it may not have in the past,” wrote analysts Arren Cyganovich and Kaili Wang in a note to clients.

The Associated Press

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

8h ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

7h ago

3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion
3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion

Three people have been arrested and another suspect is wanted in a home invasion in Oshawa Saturday evening. Durham police say they were called to reports of a break-and-enter at a residence near Southgate...

7h ago

2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga
2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga

Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon. Police responded to a call at approximately 3:05 p.m. of a collision in the Burnhamthorpe Road...

4h ago

Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

6h ago

Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
