Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough
Posted February 19, 2024 7:19 am.
Last Updated February 19, 2024 7:31 am.
Provincial police have shut down the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Scarborough due to an early morning collision.
The collision occurred at Brimley Road Monday morning.
An OPP vehicle was present on the scene with damage to its front end, but it’s not known whether the vehicle was involved. No further details have been released.
Paramedics say two adults have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
More to come