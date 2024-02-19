Czech farmers take tractors to Prague in a protest over EU agriculture policies

By The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2024 5:49 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 5:56 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — Hundreds of tractors blocked a lane in downtown Prague in a farmers protest Monday over European Union agriculture policies and what they said were unfair practises.

Major organizations representing Czech farmers didn’t participate and distanced themselves from the rally after it turned out some organizers were behind recent pro-Russian demonstrations.

Traffic was not halted but City Hall warned people not to drive to Prague on Monday.

The protesters were planning to hand Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny a letter with their demands. They particularly target the EU’s Green Deal, which calls for limits on the use of chemicals and on greenhouse gas emissions and want the country out of it. Some demanded the government’s resignation.

Other farmers groups said they planned separate demonstrations on Thursday with counterparts from neighboring and other countries.

Similar protests have taken place across the bloc in recent weeks. Farmers complain that the 27-nation EU’s policies on the environment and other matters are a financial burden and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has made some concessions over the last few weeks, including shelving plans to halve the use of pesticides and other dangerous substances. Nonetheless, the protests have spread.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

11h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

7h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

10h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

14h ago

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

11h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

7h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

10h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.

12h ago

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

14h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.
0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

More Videos