Driver in Milwaukee crash that killed 5 people gets 25 years in prison

By The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2024 1:12 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 1:26 pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A drunken driver who sped through a red light in Wisconsin and smashed into another vehicle, killing five of her passengers including four children, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.

Anteyona Sandifer, 21, pleaded guilty in January to five homicide charges related to the deaths in Milwaukee last May. Prosecutors dropped six other felony charges against her in a plea deal.

Sandifer was driving an estimated 80 mph (130 kilometers per hour) when she drove a minivan through a red light and collided with another vehicle and a pole, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Sandifer’s blood-alcohol content was 0.167, more than twice the legal limit, at the time of the crash, according to Assistant District Attorney Sara Sadowski.

Relatives of the victims — a 1-year-old girl, two 15-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man — said Sandifer and her passengers had attended a party before the crash.

“While you have taken responsibility in a sense, it’s not clear to me you’ve taken full responsibility for the loss of five people,” Milwaukee County Judge David Swanson said.

Swanson said Sandifer has “significant rehabilitative needs.”

Sandifer will be subject to 15 years of extended supervision after completing the 25-year prison sentence.

Sandifer suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs in the crash, court records said. A sixth passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 32-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries, police said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

27m ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

3h ago

Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire
Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.  Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina...

1h ago

Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough
Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough

Provincial police have shut down the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Scarborough due to an early morning collision. The collision occurred at Brimley Road Monday morning. Paramedics say...

2h ago

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

27m ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

3h ago

Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire
Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.  Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina...

1h ago

Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough
Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough

Provincial police have shut down the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Scarborough due to an early morning collision. The collision occurred at Brimley Road Monday morning. Paramedics say...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.

19h ago

2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.

19h ago

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

21h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.
0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
More Videos