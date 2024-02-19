Economists expect inflation eased in January, but housing still ‘thorn’ in BoC’s side

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report on Tuesday and forecasters expect Canada's inflation rate fell. A customer browses an aisle at a Metro grocery store In Toronto on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — As the Bank of Canada waits for the right moment to start cutting interest rates, some economists are arguing that its decision shouldn’t hinge on the housing market. 

Canada’s inflation rate has edged up and down over the last several months after dropping from its 2022 highs as global price pressures fade and the economy cools.  

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report on Tuesday and forecasters expect Canada’s inflation rate fell. RBC, CIBC and TD all project the annual rate eased to 3.2 per cent, down from 3.4 per cent in December.

Nathan Janzan, RBC’s assistant chief economist says the slowdown was likely driven by energy and food prices. 

“Gasoline prices were lower than a year ago in January and food price growth probably continued to slow on a year over-year-basis,” he said. 

“I think the attention will be more focused on the other components of CPI, just watching for signs that broader inflation pressures are continuing to slow, if only at a gradual pace.”

As high borrowing costs cause consumers and businesses to pull back on spending, inflation is expected to slowly inch closer to the two per cent target by the end of the year. 

But unlike what’s typical when interest rates rise, the housing market won’t be helping the economy slow. Economists widely expect shelter costs to continue soaring this year, making the Bank of Canada’s job that much harder. 

“Food and housing are really the ones that are growing at an uncomfortable level and still (remain) the thorn in the side of Bank of Canada,” said James Orlando, TD’s director of economics.

In December, shelter costs were up six per cent from a year ago and grocery prices rose 4.7 per cent annually.

Orlando argues the central bank shouldn’t hold off on cutting interest rates while waiting for the housing market to slow, given that high interest rates aren’t going to help get those costs down.

In a report on Friday, CIBC also noted the central bank isn’t well-positioned to help ease shelter costs. 

“Planned reductions in the inflow of foreign students, and perhaps other (government) measures still to come, might be more potent than high interest rates in calming rising rents, while the mortgage interest cost component would be helped by Bank of Canada rate cuts,” the report said. 

The Bank of Canada has recently emphasized the outsized role housing has played in propping up inflation. At the interest rate announcement last month, when it opted to continue holding its key interest rate at five per cent, it noted shelter costs are now the primary driver of above-target inflation.

RBC says mortgage interest costs — which are driven by the central bank’s rate hikes — account for a quarter of inflation. If those costs were removed,the bank says inflation would be in the one to three per cent target range. 

The Canadian Real Estate Association recently reported home sales picked up in January for a second month in a row. And while prices fell, the association said rising activity suggests the market is starting to “turn a corner.”

The prospect of a rebound is clearly on the Bank of Canada’s mind. In its summary of the deliberations leading to its Jan. 24 rate decision, the central bank said its governing council is concerned that a housing market rebound this spring could keep inflation above its target, even as price growth elsewhere in the economy eases.

Orlando said if the central bank were to cut rates too early, it could cause extra froth in the housing market. But he said says the Bank of Canada should still focus on how the economy overall is faring, rather than fixating too closely on shelter. 

“Are you willing to sacrifice the rest of the economy, to bring down shelter inflation? And our analysis shows that you’re not even going to be able to bring down shelter inflation, no matter what you do with interest rates,” he said. 

Orlando said to get to two per cent inflation, prices for other goods and services would essentially have to stop growing to compensate for high housing costs. 

In a recent speech, governor Tiff Macklem conceded that the central bank can’t do much when it comes to housing costs. 

“Housing supply has fallen short of housing demand for many years. There are many reasons why — zoning restrictions, delays and uncertainties in the approval processes, and shortages of skilled workers. None of these are things monetary policy can address,” Macklem said on Feb. 6. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

10h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

5h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

9h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

13h ago

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

10h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

5h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

9h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.

10h ago

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

12h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.
0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

More Videos