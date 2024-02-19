Élections Québec probe after couple says they were told to donate to meet minister

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2024

Quebec’s elections agency is investigating donations totalling $200 made to the governing Coalition Avenir Québec by a couple who say they were told they could meet the transport minister if they donated.

Élections Québec spokesperson Julie St-Arnaud-Drolet says information made public suggests the two donations of $100 each were made in exchange for something, which is against the law.

Antoine Bittar and Élizabeth Rivera told a legislature committee two weeks ago that a staff member of the CAQ said they should attend a fundraising cocktail if they wanted to meet Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault.

The couple, whose daughter died in a car crash involving a drunk driver, were trying to convince the minister to lower the province’s legal blood-alcohol content level to .05 per cent from .08 per cent.

Quebec’s election law limits annual contributions to $100 per person, except in years when elections are held and an additional $100 is permitted.

The Canadian Press revealed last month that the CAQ had sent invitations to mayors across the province to pay to attend fundraising cocktails as an opportunity to advance local issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

