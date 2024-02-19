Former Bank of China chairman indicted for bribery in nation’s long-running anticorruption drive

FILE - The then-Bank of China chairman, Liu Liange, arrives on the occasion of the Italy-China Financial forum, at Palazzo Marino town hall, in Milan, Italy, on July 10, 2019. The former chairman of the Bank of China has been indicted on bribery charges, prosecutors said Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, adding to a long list of business and government officials who have been brought down by Chinese leader Xi Jinping's yearslong anticorruption drive. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 6:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — The former chairman of the Bank of China has been indicted on bribery charges, prosecutors said Monday, adding to a long list of business and government officials who have been brought down by Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s yearslong anticorruption drive.

Liu Liange is accused of taking advantage of his positions at the Bank of China and previously as president of the Export-Import Bank of China, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said in a statement posted on social media.

He has been charged with helping others with loans and personnel appointments in return for property and cash and with making loans in violation of regulations, causing significant losses, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The charges against Liu, who has been under investigation for more than 10 months, were brought in the city of Jinan in eastern China’s Shandong province.

The state-owned Bank of China, one of the country’s “Big Four” banks, has a major overseas presence.

The anti-corruption campaign, which is popular with the public and has allowed Xi to sideline political rivals, shows no sign of letting up.

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced last month that Tang Shuangning, the former chairman of China Everbright Group, another state-owned bank, had been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and bribery.

Conviction is all but a foregone conclusion in such cases. The former head of a state-owned asset management company was put to death in 2021 for taking bribes. Others have been sentenced to long prison terms.

Xi, in a speech to the ruling Communist Party’s discipline commission early this year, urged further efforts to win the tough and protracted battle against corruption, saying “the situation remains grave and complex,” Xinhua reported.

Beyond finance, the former chairman of the Chinese Football Association was tried last month on charges of taking 81 million yuan ($11.2 million) in bribes.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

11h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

7h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

10h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

14h ago

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

11h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

7h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

10h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.

12h ago

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

14h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.
0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

More Videos