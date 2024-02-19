Gaza Health Ministry says over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war

Palestinian activists carry posters, one reads "the siege is killing the children," while protesting in front of the Egyptian embassy, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Tens of activists carried posters and chanted slogans protesting the ongoing closure of the Rafah border crossing during the war between Israel and Hamas and accusing Egyptian authorities of "taking part in the Israeli siege of Gaza." (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2024 5:24 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 6:26 am.

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the territory’s Health Ministry said Monday, marking another grim milestone in the deadliest round of violence in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until “total victory” against Hamas, raising fears that troops will soon move into the southernmost town of Rafah on the Egyptian border, where over half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge from fighting elsewhere.

The Health Ministry said 107 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of fatalities to 29,092 since the start of the war.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its records, but says around two-thirds of those killed were women and children. It says over 69,000 Palestinians have been wounded.

The Health Ministry is part of the Hamas-run government in Gaza but maintains detailed records of casualties. Its figures from previous wars in Gaza have largely matched those of U.N. agencies, independent experts and even Israel’s own tallies.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage.

More than 100 captives were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Militants still hold around 130, a fourth of them believed to be dead.

Israel responded to the attack by launching one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history on the besieged enclave, which has been ruled by Hamas since 2007.

Israel says it has killed over 10,000 Palestinian militants, without providing evidence. The military says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames the high death toll on Hamas because the militant group fights in dense residential neighborhoods. The military says 236 of its soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground offensive in late October.

The war, which shows no sign of ending, has driven around 80% of the Palestinians in Gaza from their homes and has left a quarter of the population starving, according to U.N. officials.

On Sunday, Benny Gantz, a retired general and a member of Netanyahu’s three-man War Cabinet, warned that the offensive would expand to Rafah if the hostages are not freed by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin around March 10. The holy month of dawn-to-dusk fasting is often a time of heightened tensions in the region.

Israel has said it is developing plans to evacuate civilians from Rafah, but it’s not clear where they would go in the devastated territory, large areas of which have been flattened. Egypt has sealed the border and warned that any mass influx of Palestinians could threaten its decades-old peace treaty with Israel.

The United States, Israel’s top ally, says it is still working with mediators Egypt and Qatar to try to broker another cease-fire and hostage release agreement. But those efforts appear to have stalled in recent days.

Netanyahu has rejected what he says are “delusional” demands by Hamas. The militant group has said it won’t release all of the remaining hostages until Israel ends the war and withdraws from Gaza. It is also demanding the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including top militants.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press












Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

11h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

7h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

10h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

14h ago

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

11h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

7h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

10h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.

12h ago

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

14h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.
0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

More Videos