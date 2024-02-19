Israel says Brazil’s president unwelcome until he apologizes for comparing Gaza war to Holocaust

FILE - Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, arrives for a German and Brazil governments meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Israel on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, condemned Brazil's president for comparing the situation in Gaza to the Holocaust, accusing him of being antisemitic and trivializing the Naza genocide of European Jews during World War II. The outcry further strained relations between the countries, which have deteriorated since President Lula returned to office last year. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Melanie Lidman And Eleonore Hughes, The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2024 1:44 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 1:56 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister said Monday that Brazil’s president would not be welcome in Israel until he apologizes for comments he made comparing Israel’s war in Gaza to the Holocaust, accusing him of a “very serious antisemitic attack.”

On Sunday, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip and to the Palestinian people hasn’t been seen in any other moment in history. Actually, it did when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.” Lula made the comments while speaking to reporters at the African Union summit in Ethiopia.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned the Brazilian ambassador to Israel’s national Holocaust museum in Jerusalem on Monday for a reprimand.

“The things that Lula said when he compared the righteous war of the State of Israel against Hamas, which murdered and massacred the Jews, and Hitler and the Nazis is shameful and unacceptable,” Katz said.

On Monday evening, Lula recalled Brazil’s ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyer, to the country for consultations, according to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Lula’s comments “trivialized the Holocaust” and “crossed a red line.”

Such comments strike a raw nerve in Israel, a country established as a haven for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust. Israel says its war in Gaza, launched in response to a deadly Hamas attack on Oct. 7, is defensive and rejects any comparisons of its offensive to the Holocaust.

Lula’s comments came after leaders at the African Union summit on Saturday condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end.

In the Oct. 7 attack, Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostage. Militants still hold around 130 hostages, a fourth of them believed to be dead. Most of the others were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

The war has killed at least 29,092 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Around 80% of Gaza’s population have been driven from their homes, and a quarter face starvation.

The heavy death toll and widespread damage have led to mounting criticism of Israel and growing calls for a cease-fire.

Celso Amorim, former foreign affairs minister and a special adviser to Lula, told local news outlet G1 that Israel’s reaction was “absurd.”

“It only increases Israel’s isolation. Lula is sought after all over the world and at the moment it’s Israel that’s (persona) non grata,” Amorim said.

Brazil’s presidential palace and foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

First lady Rosângela da Silva, Lula’s wife, said she was proud of her husband for defending peace and the right to life for women and children. “The speech referred to the genocidal government and not to the Jewish people, let’s be honest in our analysis,” she said.

“Netanyahu should be concerned about the rejection he arouses in the world and in his own country, before trying to reprimand anyone who denounces his policy of exterminating the Palestinian people. He has no moral or political authority to point the finger at anyone,” Gleisi Hoffmann, president of Lula’s Workers’ Party, told Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

Last week, Lula met with the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, before participating in the African Union summit in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

After the meeting, Brazil’s presidential palace said: “Lula condemned Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians, indicated agreement with the need for a cease-fire and reiterated the Brazilian government’s commitment to the two-state solution — with an economically viable Palestinian state, living in peace and security with Israel, within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders.”

___

Hughes reported from Rio de Janeiro.

Melanie Lidman And Eleonore Hughes, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

27m ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

3h ago

Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire
Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.  Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina...

1h ago

Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough
Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough

Provincial police have shut down the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Scarborough due to an early morning collision. The collision occurred at Brimley Road Monday morning. Paramedics say...

2h ago

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

27m ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

3h ago

Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire
Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.  Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina...

1h ago

Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough
Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough

Provincial police have shut down the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Scarborough due to an early morning collision. The collision occurred at Brimley Road Monday morning. Paramedics say...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.

19h ago

2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.

19h ago

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

21h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.
0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
More Videos