Jury in cold case murder sequestered as judge begins delivering instructions

The jury that will decide the fate of a Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 19-year-old junior college student in 2000 was sequestered today after the judge began delivering instructions. Guylaine Potvin, shown in a Surete du Quebec handout photo, was found dead in her apartment in Jonquière, Que. on April 28, 2000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Surete du Quebec **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2024 5:34 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 5:42 pm.

SAGUENAY, Que. — The jury that will decide the fate of a Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 19-year-old junior college student in 2000 was sequestered today after the judge began delivering instructions. 

Superior Court Justice François Huot told the jury on the first day of his instructions that they have the option of finding Marc-André Grenon guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Grenon, 49, is charged with murdering and assaulting Guylaine Potvin in her basement apartment in April 2000 in Jonquière, Que., now a part of Saguenay.

The defence has admitted that Grenon broke into Potvin’s apartment and killed her during what they said was a robbery attempt, but it denies that their client planned the killing or sexually assaulted the victim while she was alive.

The Crown, on the other hand, has argued that Grenon killed Potvin in the course of a sexual assault that began while she was asleep in her bed.

Huot will continue his instructions on Tuesday before the jury begins discussions to reach a verdict. 

The Criminal Code defines first-degree murder as “planned and deliberate,” however a murder is also first-degree if it occurs in the course of a sexual assault. First-degree and second-degree murder come with automatic life sentences, but with first-degree murder there is no possibility of parole for 25 years, compared to as little as 10 years for second-degree.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

5h ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

4h ago

3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion
3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion

Three people have been arrested and another suspect is wanted in a home invasion in Oshawa Saturday evening. Durham police say they were called to reports of a break-and-enter at a residence near Southgate...

4h ago

2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga
2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga

Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon. Police responded to a call at approximately 3:05 p.m. of a collision in the Burnhamthorpe Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

5h ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

4h ago

3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion
3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion

Three people have been arrested and another suspect is wanted in a home invasion in Oshawa Saturday evening. Durham police say they were called to reports of a break-and-enter at a residence near Southgate...

4h ago

2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga
2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga

Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon. Police responded to a call at approximately 3:05 p.m. of a collision in the Burnhamthorpe Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.

23h ago

2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.
0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
More Videos