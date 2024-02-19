MUST-WATCH: Musicians galore entering the Top 10

This week in the MUST-WATCH, we’ve got lots of musicians entering with entertainment about themselves! Whether it’s the Jenny from the Block, a rapper who started with Odd Future, or the greatest reggae musician of all time, there’s ton of options for taking that coveted spot at the top of the MUST-WATCH Top 10!

Madame Web

Where to watch: Cinemas

First up this week, one of the oddest superhero films out there!

Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, courtesy of Sony Pictures.

Madame Web is a superhero film based on the character of the same name from the extended Spider-Man universe. Played by Dakota Johnson (from Suspiria), Madame Web is Cassandra Webb, a paramedic working in New York City. After a near-death experience, she discovers that she has the ability to see the future moments before it happens. Her abilities draw her to three young women played by Sydney Sweeney (from Anyone But You), Celeste O’Connor (from Selah and the Spades) and Isabela Merced (from Dora and the Lost City of Gold) who have important roles in the spider-future. Webb learns that a super-powered man (played by Tahar Rahim from A Prophet) is coming to kill them, and she decides to save them no matter what. This film also stars Zosia Mamet (from Girls), Kerry Bishé (from Halt and Catch Fire) and Adam Scott (from Severance).

You can watch this film in cinemas now!

The Vince Staples Show

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up, a show about a modern day rapper’s life!

The Vince Staples Show is a new show about (you guessed it) Vince Staples (from Dope). The straight edge rapper plays himself in this show that depicts a slightly more surreal take on life similar to Atlanta. From getting recognized during a robbery, to bailing out his friends from jail and dealing with weird mascots that won’t stop staring at him, Staples’ life is anything but normal. This show also stars Andrea Ellsworth (from Shameless), Naté Jones (from Abbott Elementary) and Kareem J. Grimes (from All American).

You can watch this show on Netflix now!

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story

Where to watch: Prime Video

Now, it’s time for a love story about a popstar!

Jennifer Lopez in This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is a film starring and co-written by Jennifer Lopez (from Hustlers). She plays a fictionalized version of herself, an artist who constantly gets involved in romances that never end up going anywhere. Looking for true love but never finding it, she channels her pain into her art but eventually is able to find someone who may be the one. This film is also one part of a three-part project involving her new album, which has the same name. This film also stars Trevor Jackson (from Grown-ish), Paul Raci (from Sound of Metal), and Ben Affleck (from Air).

You can watch this film on Prime Video now!

Players

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up, it’s time to make a play!

Players is a new film starring Gina Rodriguez (from Jane the Virgin). She plays a sports journalist called Mack who helps everyone in her friend group up hook up with other people. She’s getting older though and is hoping to get into a serious relationship. Eventually she meets a very handsome man (played by Tom Ellis from Lucifer) and decides to put her player methods to work in locking down a relationship with him. This film also stars Augustus Prew (from Prison Break), Liza Koshy (from Good Burger 2), and Damon Wayans Jr. (from New Girl).

You can watch this film on Netflix now!

Bob Marley: One Love

Where to watch: Cinemas

Last but certainly not least, a biopic about one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century!

Bob Marley: One Love depicts the musician’s life from the mid 70s until his tragic early death in 1981 at the age of 36. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Greene (the director of King Richard), the film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (from One Night in Miami… and Barbie) as the famous reggae singer. His goal is to put on a peace concert and stop the constant fighting in Jamaica, although fame and finances make things tricky for him and his wife Rita (played by Lashana Lynch from the Woman King). This film also stars James Norton (from Happy Valley), Tosin Cole (from Doctor Who), and Michael Gandolfini (from the Many Saints of Newark).

You can watch this film in cinemas now!

MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Suncoast – Disney+

9. Players – Netflix

8. Mr. and Mrs. Smith – Prime Video

7. Halo (Season 2) – Paramount+

6. Madame Web – Cinemas

5. Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12) – Crave

4. The Vince Staples Show – Netflix

3. Lisa Frankenstein – Cinemas

2. This Is Me… Now: A Love Story – Prime Video

1. Bob Marley: One Love – Cinemas