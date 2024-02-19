Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they’re feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart.

Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she often takes the same bus route in the area but will now think twice about it for short trips, adding she chose to walk instead when running errands on Sunday.

Kwame Boamah, who lives close to the intersection, says it’s sad to see this kind of violence, particularly in an area with so many families and children.

He says he’s worried about the impact on his kids, who are four and six years old.

Police have ramped up their presence in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue as they try to determine whether the two people who were shot – one of them fatally – were attacked at random.

Over the weekend, police said they couldn’t rule out that possibility even though the shootings bear traits they usually associate with gang-related activity.

No arrests have been made but police have said a stolen black vehicle is believed to be linked to both shootings.

The first incident took place around 6 p.m. Friday when a 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus alone. Police say he was shot in the face and remains in critical condition.

On Saturday afternoon, another person was shot while waiting for the bus alone, police say. They say a man was shot three times, two of them in the stomach, and later died in hospital.

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

3h ago

Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire
Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.  Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina...

1h ago

Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough
Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough

Provincial police have shut down the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Scarborough due to an early morning collision. The collision occurred at Brimley Road Monday morning. Paramedics say...

2h ago

Woman slashed in the neck during Whitby domestic dispute, man arrested
Woman slashed in the neck during Whitby domestic dispute, man arrested

A 34-year-old woman is recovering after she was slashed in the neck by a man during a domestic dispute in Whitby. Police say they were called to a gas station near Brock Street South and Consumers Drive...

1h ago

