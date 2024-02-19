Suspect in custody after shooting deaths of 2 people in a Colorado college dorm

A police officer stands outside a dorm in the Village at Alpine Valley housing, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, as police investigate a shooting on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) no sales mags out

By The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2024 3:11 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 3:12 pm.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A suspect was taken into custody Monday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of two people last week in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, police said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department didn’t identify the suspect, but have named the two victims, Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, and Samuel Knopp, 24, a student at the university about 69 miles (111 kilometers) south of Denver.

The Friday shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident” between people who knew each other, not a random attack at the school, police said on the social media platform X. While the coroner’s office will determine how they died, each victim was shot at least once, police said.

Authorities didn’t provide further details about the suspect, including charges or their alleged involvement in the case.

The police department was called early Friday morning about shots fired from the university’s dormitory, Creston House, where they found the two already dead.

A campus-wide lockdown was issued for 90 minutes after the shooting, and the university remained closed for the day and through the weekend. Monday classes have been canceled while the school offers walk-in counseling.

The school has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.

The Associated Press



