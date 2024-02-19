Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, reports say

By The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2024 3:04 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 3:12 am.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis early Monday morning killed one person and wounded five others, according to news reports.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 a.m., reports said.

Police found six victims with gunshot wounds. One woman died at an area hospital, while another woman was in critical condition. Three men and a woman were in stable condition, WTHR-TV reported.

Shots were fired inside and outside the restaurant after two groups of people were involved in an altercation, WTHR reported.

No arrests were immediately made after the shooting as police continued to investigate.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

8h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

4h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

7h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings
Police search for suspects, motive in two North York bus stop shootings

Police say two shootings that took place within 24 hours at the same bus stop in northwest Toronto have the hallmarks of gang-related violence, but investigators cannot dismiss the possibility they were...

8h ago

Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling
Report calls for changes to how dog attacks are handled in wake of recent mauling

The City will be asked this week to consider changes to how it responds to dangerous dog attacks. A report going before the Economic and Community Development Committee recommends several actions including...

4h ago

Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day
Police to enforce on-street paid parking on Family Day

The days of free parking on holidays are over. Toronto police say they will begin enforcing on-street paid parking during statutory holidays, starting with Family Day. In the past, the parking enforcement...

7h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting next week, the City will begin construction work on a stretch of King Street...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.

9h ago

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

11h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.
0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

More Videos