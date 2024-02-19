What we know about the Minnesota shooting that killed 2 officers and a firefighter

People attend a candlelight vigil after two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Burnsville, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jack Dura And Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2024 11:06 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 11:42 am.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Two police officers and a firefighter who responded to a domestic situation at a suburban Minneapolis home were killed early Sunday during a standoff by a heavily armed man who shot at police from the home where seven children were also inside.

The suspect is dead, and another police officer was injured in the shooting in a neighborhood in Burnsville, Minnesota, a city of about 64,000 people near Minneapolis.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Investigators are still putting together details of the shooting, which unfolded from a domestic call.

The suspect, who authorities have not yet identified, was armed with multiple guns and large amounts of ammunition. He had barricaded himself inside the home with his family, who included seven children ages 2 to 15.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said negotiations lasted for hours before the suspect opened fire. He wasn’t specific on the exact amount of time, but the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said the standoff lasted four hours before a SWAT team entered the home.

The man shot at officers from multiple positions in the home, including the upper and lower floors, Evans said. At least one officer was shot inside. A police armored vehicle sustained bullet damage to its windshield.

“We still don’t know the exact exchange of gunfire that occurred,” Evans said. “Certainly several officers did return fire.”

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, the suspect was found dead. The family and children were released. None of them were hurt.

Evans said “there have not been many calls for service at all” at the home in the past.

‘THEY ARE HEROES’

City officials identified the fallen officers as Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27. Firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, who was shot while giving aid to an injured officer, also died.

Elmstrand joined the police department in 2017, and was a member of its mobile command staff. His wife, Cindy Elmstrand-Castruita, told WCCO-TV they began dating in high school after attending the same schools since kindergarten. They were married five years and had two children, a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old.

Elmstrand was a levelheaded person who loved his job and didn’t complain, despite horrible things he saw as part of his job, she said.

“I think he just had to be the hero. He had to do what he thought was right to protect those little lives even if it meant putting his (life) at risk and it breaks my heart because now he’s gone. But I know that he thought what he did was right,” she told the station.

Ruge, hired in 2020, was on the department’s crisis negotiations team and was a physical evidence officer.

Another police officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was injured and being treated at a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the city said.

“We’re hurting,” said Police Chief Tanya Schwartz. “Today, three members of our team made the ultimate sacrifice for this community. They are heroes.”

COMMUNITY, STATE MOURNS

Flags in Minnesota have been lowered to half-staff in honor of those killed. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged people walking past them to remember the fallen first responders.

“Minnesota mourns with you,” he said. “The state stands ready to assist in any way possible.”

Hundreds of people, including officers from other departments, gathered Sunday night outside Burnsville City Hall for a candlelight vigil for the victims.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said, “I can’t imagine the pain that you’re all going through, but what I can say is that to all our officers out there, the paramedics, our firefighters, thank you for what you do.”

Area resident Kris Martin said, “It’s an important community, and we feel very saddened by what happened.”

___

Associated Press writers Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas, Rob Jagodzinski and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York City, Maysoon Khan in Albany, New York, and Jesse Bedayn in Denver contributed to this report.

Jack Dura And Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press























Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

2h ago

Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire
Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.  Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina...

26m ago

Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough
Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough

Provincial police have shut down the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Scarborough due to an early morning collision. The collision occurred at Brimley Road Monday morning. Paramedics say...

50m ago

Woman slashed in the neck during Whitby domestic dispute, man arrested
Woman slashed in the neck during Whitby domestic dispute, man arrested

A 34-year-old woman is recovering after she was slashed in the neck by a man during a domestic dispute in Whitby. Police say they were called to a gas station near Brock Street South and Consumers Drive...

8m ago

Top Stories

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

2h ago

Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire
Police say 5 dead, including 3 children, in Saskatchewan house fire

RCMP say five people have died, including three children, in a house fire in central Saskatchewan.  Mounties say it happened around noon on Sunday in Davidson, Sask., a town halfway between Regina...

26m ago

Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough
Collision closes westbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough

Provincial police have shut down the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Scarborough due to an early morning collision. The collision occurred at Brimley Road Monday morning. Paramedics say...

50m ago

Woman slashed in the neck during Whitby domestic dispute, man arrested
Woman slashed in the neck during Whitby domestic dispute, man arrested

A 34-year-old woman is recovering after she was slashed in the neck by a man during a domestic dispute in Whitby. Police say they were called to a gas station near Brock Street South and Consumers Drive...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.

18h ago

2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

20h ago

1:45
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings
Same suspect sought in two North York shootings

Police say while the incidents in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area appear to be random, they cannot confirm if the suspect and the victims knew each other.
0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.
2:22
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance
Tenants claim sharp rent increases come amid poor maintenance

A group of residents at a Lawrence Avenue building say they've reached an impasse with their landlord as rent increases outpace provincial guidelines, while at the same time alleging serious maintenance issues persist. David Zura explains.

More Videos