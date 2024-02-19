Woman slashed in the neck during Whitby domestic dispute, man arrested
Posted February 19, 2024 11:35 am.
Last Updated February 19, 2024 12:35 pm.
A 34-year-old woman is recovering after she was slashed in the neck by a man during a domestic dispute in Whitby.
Police say they were called to a gas station near Brock Street South and Consumers Drive from before 4 p.m. on Friday to report of a woman with a wound on her neck. The victim was located suffering from significant injuries.
She was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect involved had fled the area with a small child in a vehicle. He was later located and taken into custody without incident. The child was not harmed.
A 40-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.
He has not been identified.