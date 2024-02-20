4 arrested after allegedly tossing guns from Liberty Village balcony

Toronto police have arrested four people, three men and a woman, after they allegedly tossed firearms off a Liberty Village apartment balcony when police arrived to investigate a gun call.

Police say they received information on Saturday, February 17, that four people inside an apartment in the East Liberty Street and Strachan Avenue area were handling a gun.

When officers arrived, investigators say one suspect fled the apartment by jumping onto a neighbouring balcony, tossing a gun in the process.

The suspect then allegedly entered the neighbouring apartment.

The other three are accused of tossing more items from the balcony, and police say a second gun was among the items recovered.

The next day, police executed a search warrant in the East Liberty Street and Strachan Avenue area, allegedly seizing ammunition and drugs.

Berthland Da Costa, 28, of Angus, Isaac Strafford, 25, of Toronto, Anas Ahmed, 27, of Kitchener and Kaitlyn St Pierre Lefebvre, 23, of Toronto, are all facing numerous gun and drug charges.