Employees’ strike at the Eiffel Tower turns visitors away for a second day

Visitors stand at the closed gates leading to the Eiffel Tower, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 in Paris. Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away for the second consecutive day because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world's most-visited sites. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

By Oleg Cetinic, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 7:39 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 8:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — A strike at the Eiffel Tower over poor financial management turned away visitors on Tuesday for the second consecutive day.

Denis Vavassori of the CGT union, which represents a large number of the Eiffel Tower’s employees, said its members voted unanimously to extend the strike on Tuesday. He said employees were willing to persist until their demands are met, but hope to reach an agreement with the Paris municipality, the monument’s owner, before the start of the Summer Games.

The 330-meter (1,083-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead-up to the Olympics in the French capital.

“It would be a shame to continue the strike and its demands during the Olympic Games,” Vavassori said in an interview with The Associated Press. “For now, it looks like (the strike) could go on for several days, even weeks.”

The operator of the Eiffel Tower did not respond to AP’s requests for comment.

Tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday were warned of disruptions in multiple languages on its website. Visitors are advised to check the website before heading to the monument or to postpone their trip. Electronic ticket owners were told to check their inboxes beforehand.

The strike aims to increase salaries in proportion to the incoming revenue from ticket sales and improved maintenance of the 135-year-old Tower that will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and Paralympics that follow.

Union leaders have repeatedly criticized the Eiffel Tower operator’s business model, saying it’s based on an inflated estimate of future visitor numbers, at the expense of maintenance cost expenses and employees’ work compensation.

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year. Tuesday’s closure is the second in two months due to strikes. In December, it was closed to visitors for an entire day during Christmas and New Year’s holidays because of a strike over contract negotiations.

Last year, the monument was closed to visitors for 10 days during massive protests across France against the government’s plan to reform the country’s pension system.

____

Associated Press journalists Florent Bajrami in Paris and Barbara Surk in Nice, France contributed to this report.

Oleg Cetinic, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

16h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

2:17
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference

The U.N.’s top court has rejected a request to safeguard the southern Gaza city that Israeli forces are poised to invade. Caryn Ceolin with the appeals for restraint in Rafah as Israel reaffirms its intentions.
More Videos