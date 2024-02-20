Amelia Island will host the Billie Jean King Cup matches between Ukraine and Romania

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Ukraine’s Billie Jean King Cup matches against Romania next month will be held in Amelia Island, Florida, because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The location for the qualifying matches on April 12-13 was announced Tuesday.

Ukraine’s team in the competition is managed by the Svitolina Foundation of Elina Svitolina, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, including last year at Wimbledon.

Ukraine would have hosted Romania, but fighting continues in the war that began when Russia invaded two years ago. Ukraine was supposed to host the United States in Davis Cup qualifying last month, but those matches were moved to Lithuania.

Romania vs. Ukraine is one of eight best-of-five-match series in April to determine who advances to the BJK Cup Finals in Seville, Spain, in November.

