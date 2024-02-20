As Belarus votes in tightly controlled elections, its leader accuses the West of fueling unrest

FILE - A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko alleged that Western countries have sought to foment mass protests after the Feb. 25 parliamentary elections to destabilize Belarus. (AP Photo, File) Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 3:34 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 3:42 pm.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Tuesday accused the West of trying to foment protests during parliamentary and local elections this month in order to undermine his rule, while the country’s opposition leader-in-exile denounced the vote as a “cynical farce” and called for its boycott.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for nearly 30 years, charged that the West will try to use “new triggers to destabilize the society” after the Feb. 25 vote.

Early balloting began Tuesday in the tightly-controlled parliamentary and local vote, in which only those who follow Lukashenko’s political course were allowed to compete. Most candidates belong to the four officially registered parties, which all support Lukashenko’s policies: Belaya Rus, the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party and the Party of Labor and Justice.

This is the first election in Belarus since the contentious 2020 presidential vote that handed Lukashenko his sixth term in office and triggered an unprecedented wave of mass demonstrations.

Protests swept the country for months, bringing hundreds of thousands into the streets. More than 35,000 people were arrested, thousands were beaten in police custody, and hundreds of independent media outlets and nongovernmental organizations were shut down and outlawed.

Lukashenko has relied on Russian subsidies and political support to survive the protests. He allowed the Kremlin to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

This month’s election takes place amid a relentless crackdown on dissent. Over 1,400 political prisoners remain behind bars, including leaders of opposition parties and renowned human rights advocate and 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski.

The Viasna human rights center reported Tuesday that Ihar Lednik, one of the leaders of the opposition Social Democratic Party, had died in prison at age 64. Lednik, who was serving a three-year sentence after being convicted of slandering Lukashenko, has died of cardiac arrest following a surgery in prison.

Viasna said that Lednik’s death marked the fifth death of a political prisoner in custody over the last three years.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in exile in neighboring Lithuania after challenging Lukashenko in the 2020 vote, called for boycotting the election.

“We are calling for a boycott of this cynical farce because this imitation of election has nothing to do with democracy,” Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press. “Belarusians inside the country hate this regime, but they can’t openly say that due to brutal repressions.”

Speaking during a meeting Tuesday with top Belarusian law enforcement officials, Lukashenko alleged that Western countries were pondering plans to stage a coup in the country or try to seize power by force. He claimed, without offering evidence, that Polish authorities in particular could use blackmail and threats to try to convince senior Belarusian officials to switch allegiances.

Belarusian police said they have beefed up patrols across the country ahead of the vote.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that the bloc denounces “continued senseless violation of human rights and unprecedented level of repression ahead of the upcoming elections” in Belarus, adding that “those responsible will be held to account.”

Belarus has refused to invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to monitor the election. Belarus is a member of the OSCE, and the group’s monitors have been the only international observers at Belarusian elections for decades.

Valery Karbalevich, an independent Belarusian political analyst, observed that Lukashenko treats the election as a “military operation.”

“This is the continuation of the concept of election as a war, a military operation in which the Belarusian leader is fighting internal and external foes,” Karbalevich said. “Authorities in Belarus see any election as a threat and a pretext to step up repressions and tighten the screws.”

Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

1h ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

3h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

4h ago

NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly
NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly had his five-game suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman following an in-person appeal hearing, the league announced Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1759994299171721451 The...

breaking

3h ago

