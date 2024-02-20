Attorneys for Georgia slave descendants urge judge not to throw out their lawsuit over island zoning

Attorney Miriam Gutman, left, talks with Sharron Grovner outside the McIntosh County courthouse in Darien, Georgia, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Gutman is among the attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center suing the Georgia county on behalf of residents of Hogg Hummock, a tiny island enclave that's one of the last remaining Gullah-Geechee communities of Black slave descendants in the U.S. South. Hogg Hummock residents are challenging 2023 zoning changes that they fear will lead to property tax increases that force them to sell their families' land. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

By Russ Bynum, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 1:28 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 1:56 pm.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys suing a Georgia county over zoning changes that they say threaten one of the South’s last Gullah-Geechee communities of Black slave descendants asked a judge Tuesday to let them correct technical problems with their civil complaint to avoid having it dismissed.

A lawyer for coastal McIntosh County argued the judge must throw out the lawsuit because it clashes with a 2020 amendment to Georgia’s state constitution dealing with legal immunity granted to state and local governments.

Residents of the tiny Hogg Hummock community sued in October after county commissioners voted to weaken zoning restrictions that for decades helped protect the enclave of modest homes along dirt roads on largely unspoiled Sapelo Island.

The zoning changes doubled the size of houses allowed in Hogg Hummock. Black residents say larger homes in the community will lead to property tax increases that they won’t be able to afford. Their lawsuit asks a judge to declare the new law discriminates “on the basis of race, and that it is therefore unconstitutional, null, and void.”

The legal arguments Superior Court Judge Jay Stewart heard Tuesday didn’t touch on the merits of the case. Instead, they dealt purely with technical flaws in the lawsuit filed by attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center and whether those problems warrant a complete dismissal.

Georgia voters in 2020 amended the state constitution to weaken the broad immunity from lawsuits granted to the state and local governments. While the amendment enabled citizens to sue Georgia governments for illegal acts, it also stated that such lawsuits could no longer list individual government officers as defendants.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the Hogg Hummock residents not only names McIntosh County as a defendant, but also its five individual commissioners.

Ken Jarrard, an attorney for McIntosh County, told the judge that such errors require an “absolute, ironclad dismissal as a matter of law” based on the Georgia Supreme Court’s ruling in a similar case last year.

“It’s a tough rule,” Jarrard said, “but it is the rule.”

Miriam Gutman, an attorney for the Sapelo Island residents, argued that they should be allowed to make changes to the lawsuit, namely dropping the five commissioners as defendants, to make it comply.

“Courts routinely allow amendments, sometimes numerous times on many different parts of a complaint, to move a case forward,” Gutman said.

Gutman asked the judge, if he decides to throw out the case, to dismiss it “without prejudice.” That would allow the Hogg Hummock residents to file a new lawsuit on the same issues.

The judge didn’t make a decision Tuesday. He gave both sides until March 1 to file proposed orders reflecting how they would like him to rule.

“The significance of this case is not lost on me,” Stewart said from the bench. He added that he has visited Hogg Hummock “and I know what it means to the people who live there.”

Hogg Hummock, also known as Hog Hammock, sits on less than a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) on Sapelo Island, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of Savannah. Reachable only by boat, the island is mostly owned by the state of Georgia.

About 30 to 50 Black residents still live in Hogg Hummock, founded by former slaves who had worked the island plantation of Thomas Spalding. Descendants of enslaved island populations in the South became known as Gullah, or Geechee in Georgia. Their long separation from the mainland meant they retained much of their African heritage.

The residents’ lawsuit accuses McIntosh County of violating Georgia laws governing zoning procedures and public meetings, as well as residents’ constitutional rights to due process and equal protection. It says county commissioners intentionally targeted a mostly poor, Black community to benefit wealthy, white land buyers and developers.

McIntosh County officials denied wrongdoing in a legal response filed in court.

Outside of court, Hogg Hummock residents have been gathering petition signatures in hopes of forcing a special election that would give McIntosh County voters a chance to override the zoning changes.

Russ Bynum, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

20m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

2h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

3h ago

NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly
NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly had his five-game suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman following an in-person appeal hearing, the league announced Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1759994299171721451 The...

breaking

1h ago

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

20m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

2h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

3h ago

NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly
NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly had his five-game suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman following an in-person appeal hearing, the league announced Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1759994299171721451 The...

breaking

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

2h ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

20h ago

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

22h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
More Videos