Body of man suspected of chemically attacking former partner pulled out of river, London police say

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 7:37 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 7:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — London police said Tuesday that they “strongly believe” that they have pulled out from the River Thames the body of a man suspected of chemically attacking his former partner and her two young daughters, leaving the woman hospitalized with life-changing injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said the crew of a passing boat reported seeing a body in the water near the Tower of London on Monday afternoon. Detectives inspected the body after it was recovered by the Met’s Marine Policing Unit and concluded it was that of 35-year-old Abdul Ezedi.

Three weeks ago, police launched a nationwide manhunt for Ezedi, 35, after the attack in the Clapham area of south London on Jan. 31 that involved a strong alkali. Images of Ezedi captured after the attack revealed he suffered significant injuries to the right side of his face.

On Feb. 9, the Met said they thought Ezedi had probably “gone into the water” having watched closed-circuit television images.

“Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi,” said Commander Jon Savell on Tuesday. He added that formal identification by visual means, or via fingerprints, was not possible, given the time the body remained in water.

“We will work with the coroner on other ways to complete formal identification, such as DNA testing and dental records,” Savell said. “That may take some time.”

Savell said the condition of the 31-year-old mother of two has improved and they hoped to be able to speak to her as soon as she is well enough. He said she remains in the hospital in a stable condition but is no longer sedated.

Police said soon after the attack that the two children were not as badly injured as first feared.

British media reported that Ezedi is an Afghan refugee who was granted asylum despite being convicted of a sex offense in Britain in 2018. Ezedi’s asylum application was initially rejected, but later was permitted to remain in the U.K. after claiming that he had converted to Christianity, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

The investigation into the attack is still ongoing.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

16h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

2:17
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference

The U.N.’s top court has rejected a request to safeguard the southern Gaza city that Israeli forces are poised to invade. Caryn Ceolin with the appeals for restraint in Rafah as Israel reaffirms its intentions.
More Videos