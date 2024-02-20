Brampton man charged in extortion case threatened business owner with violence: police

A man from Brampton is facing charges in an extortion case after he allegedly made a series of threats towards a business owner, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities opened an investigation on Feb. 11, 2024.

It’s alleged that the accused threatened a Brampton business owner, their family and staff if the company continued its operation.

Police said the accused claimed to have ties to the mob and, if they didn’t comply, that they would force the victim to shut down their business.

The threats were made via text and phone calls, authorities noted. No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified and arrested in Hamilton on Feb. 12, 2024.

On Tuesday, police said 33-year-old Hitesh Bansal of Brampton is facing three counts of extortion. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.