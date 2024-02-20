Brampton stabbing sends 1 to hospital with critical injuries
Posted February 20, 2024 2:25 pm.
Peel Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the Main Street South and Queen Street area of Brampton at around 1:27 p.m.
The victim was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre. Peel paramedics tell CityNews he’s in critical condition.
No suspect description is currently available.
Police are warning the public to avoid the area.
More to come