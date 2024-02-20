Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 25-March 2:

Feb. 25: Actor Ann McCrea (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 93. Actor Tom Courtenay (“Dr. Zhivago”) is 87. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 87. Actor Diane Baker is 86. Actor Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 82. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 82. Writer Jack Handey (“Saturday Night Live”) is 75. Musician-actor John Doe of X (“Roswell”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 65. Comedian Carrot Top is 59. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 59. Actor Alexis Denisof (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 58. Actor Tea Leoni Leoni is 58. Actor Lesley Boone (“Agent Carter,” “Ed”) is 56. Actor Sean Astin is 53. Singer Daniel Powter is 53. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 51. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) is 51. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 49. Actor Rashida Jones (“The Office,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 48. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 46. Actor Justin Berfield (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 38. Actor Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) is 38. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 38. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 37.

Feb. 26: Actor-director Bill Duke is 81. Actor Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 79. Singer Mitch Ryder is 79. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 74. Singer Michael Bolton is 71. Actor Greg Germann (“Ally McBeal”) is 66. Actor Mark Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 60. Actor Jennifer Grant is 58. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against The Machine) is 56. Singer Erykah Badu is 53. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 52. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 52. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 49. Actor Greg Rikaart (“The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 45. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 45. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. is 42. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 40. Actor Alex Heartman (“Power Rangers Samurai”) is 34. Actor Taylor Dooley (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and a Lava Girl in 3-D”) is 31.

Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 94. Actor Barbara Babcock is 87. Actor Debra Monk is 75. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 70. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 67. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 67. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 64. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 64. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 63. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 62. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 62. Actor Noah Emmerich is 59. Actor Donal Logue is 58. Singer Chilli of TLC is 53. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 52. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 51. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 44. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 44. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 44. Singer Josh Groban is 43. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 43. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage the Elephant is 41. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 41. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 38. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 34.

Feb. 28: Singer Sam the Sham is 87. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 85. Actor Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 80. Actor Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″SeaQuest DSV”) is 77. Writer-director Mike Figgis (“Leaving Las Vegas”) is 76. Actor Bernadette Peters is 76. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 76. Actor Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 75. Actor John Turturro is 67. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52′s is 67. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 63. Actor Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 55. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 55. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 55. Author Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) is 54. Actor Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 53. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 52. Actor Ali Larter is 48. Country singer Jason Aldean is 47. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 46. Actor Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 40. Actor Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” ″Strong Medicine”) is 37. Actor True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 30. Actor Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 29. Actor Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 29. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 28.

Feb. 29: Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is 13 (born 1972). Rapper Ja Rule is 12 (born 1976). Singer Mark Foster (Foster the People) is 10 (born 1984).

March 1: Singer Mike d’Abo of Manfred Mann is 80. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 80. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 79. Country singer Janis Oliver of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 70. Actor-director Ron Howard is 70. Actor Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 69. Actor Tim Daly is 68. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 67. Bassist Bill Leen of Gin Blossoms is 62. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 61. Actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is 61. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” ″New Jack City”) is 61. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Metropolitan,” “Last Days of Disco”) is 59. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 58. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 57. Actor Javier Bardem is 55. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 51. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 51. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 50. Actor Jensen Ackles is 46. TV host Donovan Patton (“Blue’s Clues”) is 46. Actor Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is 41. Actor Joe Tippett (“Rise,” “Mare of Easttown”) is 42. Singer Kesha is 37. Singer Sammie is 37. Singer Justin Bieber is 30.

March 2: Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 94. Actor Barbara Luna is 85. Author John Irving is 82. Actor Cassie Yates is 73. Actor Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 72. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 69. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 68. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 65. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 62. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 61. Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 56. Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit” ″Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 52. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 47. Actor Heather McComb (“The Event,” ″Party of Five”) is 47. Actor Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 44. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 43. Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 41. Actor Robert Iler (“The Sopranos”) is 39. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Country singer Luke Combs is 34. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 27.

