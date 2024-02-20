RCMP ask prosecutors to consider charge in B.C. crane collapse that killed 5

A worker looks on as a police officer investigates a collapsed crane resting on the building it damaged in Kelowna, B.C., Monday, July 12, 2021. The crane was being used on the building site of the 25-storey Brooklyn at Bernard Block residential tower, currently under construction. Once person was killed and two others were transported to hospital as a result of the collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alistair Waters

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 2:12 pm.

KELOWNA, B.C. — Mounties say they have asked prosecutors to consider charges in the collapse of a construction crane that killed five people in Kelowna, B.C., in July 2021. 

Police say a report has been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment of criminal negligence causing death. 

The crane was being dismantled when it fell, killing four men on the site and a fifth man in a neighbouring building. 

Construction workers Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook and brothers Patrick and Eric Stemmer died at the scene, and Brad Zawislak was killed while working in a nearby office when part of the crane crashed into his building. 

Mounties say the investigation was extremely complex and needed to be done methodically and thoroughly to protect the integrity of the case.

Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance says the investigation included dozens of police officers and countless hours of evidence-gathering and analysis. 

“The gravity of this incident and the associated work to understand what happened has been tremendous. We will work to support our partners and our community through the next steps.”

The crane’s fall knocked out power to most of Kelowna’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the area as the city declared a state of local emergency.

An evacuation order for nearby residents was lifted a week after the collapse. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the collapse happened in June 2021.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

23m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

2h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

3h ago

NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly
NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly had his five-game suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman following an in-person appeal hearing, the league announced Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1759994299171721451 The...

breaking

1h ago

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

23m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

2h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

3h ago

NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly
NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly had his five-game suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman following an in-person appeal hearing, the league announced Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1759994299171721451 The...

breaking

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

2h ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

20h ago

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

22h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
More Videos