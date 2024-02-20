Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

suspect vehicle
Police are searching for this vehicle and its driver after a hit-and-run incident in Markham on Saturday, February 17, 2024. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 20, 2024 11:29 am.

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend.

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 17, around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Birchmount Road and Highgate Drive.

Investigators say two drivers got into an argument, prompting one of them to exit their vehicle. That’s when police say the other driver drove towards him, mounting the sidewalk and striking him before driving off.

Emergency crews found a 39-year-old man with minor injuries at the scene.

The suspect is described as a bald man with a goatee driving a black Lexus four-door sedan.

