EU welcomes Polish plan to address concerns about democratic backsliding

FILE - European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova speaks during a news conference at the end of a European general affairs ministers meeting at the European Council building in Luxembourg, on June 22, 2021. Senior European Union officials on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024 welcomed a plan by Poland’s new government to address concerns about democratic backsliding and expressed hope that it could end years of legal wrangling. (John Thys/Pool Photo via AP, File) AFP or licensors

By Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 7:28 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 8:26 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior European Union officials on Tuesday welcomed a plan by Poland’s new government to address concerns about democratic backsliding and expressed hope that it could end years of legal wrangling.

Poland has been at loggerheads with the EU’s executive branch since the stridently nationalist Law and Justice party came to power in 2015 and implemented justice reforms that critics said placed Poland’s judiciary under political control.

In 2017, the European Commission launched a so-called Article 7 legal procedure, which threatened to suspend Poland’s EU voting rights “to protect the rule of law in Europe.” The commission has also blocked its access to billions of euros in EU funds over rule of law concerns.

Things changed after a more centrist government won elections in October, and put forward a plan to resolve the EU’s concerns.

“After six years of discussions, after six years of debate under Article 7, this is the first positive step forward which might see the closure of the procedure under Article 7,” European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova told reporters.

Her remarks came after Polish Justice Minister Adam Bodnar, a widely respected human rights and constitutional lawyer, presented an “action plan” to European affairs ministers gathered in Brussels which outlined draft legislation aimed at ending the standoff.

Bodnar argued that “there is no need to continue the Article 7 procedure against Poland as we are all fully engaged in restoring the rule of law.” If it addresses the commission’s concerns, his government’s plan could unlock access to billions of euros in frozen EU funds.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said that the ministers were “extremely positive” in their reaction.

“When there is a will, there is a way. It required a political change to finally have the presence here of the Polish justice minister,” she said, noting that the previous government’s justice minister never came to Brussels to address the issue.

But Jourova cautioned that “the action plan is a step in the direction which might lead to the closure of the Article 7 but there is much work to be done.”

Asked when the Article 7 process might be closed, Jourova said it would depend on specifics of the plan, how and when they are put into action, and the response of other member states.

“I have a dream: that it is still during my mandate,” she said. The commission’s term of office is due to end on Oct. 31, following EU-wide elections in June. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is campaigning for a second term of office, will travel to Warsaw on Friday.

Jourova, however, also underlined that some of the proposals in the Polish plan can’t become law without the approval of President Andrzej Duda, who is a staunch ally of the conservative Law and Justice party. His term runs until 2025.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders warned that it would not be enough to roll back the previous government’s actions unless it’s done democratically.

Reynders told reporters that the commission and the government must “be sure that we are restoring the rule of law in Poland, after so many years of breaches to the rule of law, but in full respect of the rule of law. So we have a lot to do.”

___

Associated Press Writer Vanessa Gera in Warsaw contributed.

Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

16h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

2:17
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference

The U.N.’s top court has rejected a request to safeguard the southern Gaza city that Israeli forces are poised to invade. Caryn Ceolin with the appeals for restraint in Rafah as Israel reaffirms its intentions.
More Videos