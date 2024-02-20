FBI investigates after letter with white powder sent to House Speaker Johnson’s Louisiana church

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Washington. Federal and state authorities are investigating suspicious mail containing a white powder that was received, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, by a north Louisiana church attended by Johnson. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 1:46 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 2:26 pm.

BENTON, La. (AP) — Federal and state authorities are investigating suspicious mail containing a white powder that was received by a north Louisiana church attended by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Cypress Baptist Church in Benton received the package Monday, Johnson’s Washington office said.

“Speaker Johnson and the Johnson family thank U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, the Louisiana State Police, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for taking swift action and handling the situation professionally,” Johnson spokesman Griffin Neal said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Authorities have not said who the letter was addressed to or what they believe the white powder to be.

The FBI issued a statement that didn’t mention the church’s name but saying it was investigating a letter containing white power sent to an address on Benton’s Palmetto Road, the road on which the church is located. The FBI statement said a field test on the substance was negative, but more testing was planned, adding that “even sending a hoax letter is a serious crime.” The agency declined to answer questions.

Neal’s statement said the Cypress Baptist is Johnson’s “home church.” KTBS-TV reported that Johnson’s wife, Kelly, who manages a counseling service, has an office at the church.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

20m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

2h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

3h ago

NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly
NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly had his five-game suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman following an in-person appeal hearing, the league announced Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1759994299171721451 The...

breaking

1h ago

