Guinea’s military dissolves the government without explanation, saying a new one will be appointed

FILE - Guinea's President Mamadi Doumbouya addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Sept. 21, 2023. Guinea's military rulers say they have dissolved the government and will appoint a new one. In a video address Monday, Gen. Amara Camara said that daily business would continue as usual under the deputy secretary generals until a new government was formed. The West African nation has been led by a military regime since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Boubacar Diallo, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 4:10 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 4:13 am.

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Military leaders in Guinea have dissolved the government without explanation, saying they will appoint a new one, the president’s secretary general said.

Gen. Amara Camara, in a video address on Monday night, added that daily business would continue as usual under the deputy secretary generals until a new government was formed.

The West African nation has been led by a military regime since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has pushed for a quick transition back to civilian rule and elections are scheduled for 2025.

Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, chief of staff of the armed forces, said Monday that members of the dissolved government had to return their vehicles and passports as soon as possible. Their bodyguards also had to end their service and the ministers’ bank accounts were frozen, he added.

Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who leads the country, overran the president three years ago, saying he was preventing Guinea from slipping into chaos and chastised the previous government for broken promises.

However, since coming to power he’s been criticized for being no better than his predecessor.

“Today life has become more expensive and more difficult,” said Misbaou Doumbouya, a political analyst. “It is time for Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya to assume his responsibilities.”

