Here’s a list January inflation rates for Canadian provinces
Posted February 20, 2024 8:55 am.
Last Updated February 20, 2024 9:12 am.
OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.9 per cent in January, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.5 per cent (3.4)
— Prince Edward Island: 1.6 per cent (2.6)
— Nova Scotia: 3.0 per cent (3.6)
— New Brunswick: 2.3 per cent (2.9)
— Quebec: 3.3 per cent (4.0)
— Ontario: 2.7 per cent (3.4)
— Manitoba: 0.8 per cent (1.7)
— Saskatchewan: 1.9 per cent (2.7)
— Alberta: 3.4 per cent (3.0)
— British Columbia: 3.0 per cent (3.4)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2023.
The Canadian Press