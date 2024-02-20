2 adults charged with murder in deadly shooting at Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade

People view a memorial dedicated to the victims of last week’s mass shooting in front of Union Station, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 3:21 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 4:00 pm.

Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

The new charges come after two juveniles were detained last week on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

Police have said a dispute among several people led to the shooting, which happened even as 800 police officers patrolled the celebration.

The 22 people injured ranged in age from 8 to 47, according to police Chief Stacey Graves. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and the host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed.

The shooting was the latest at a sports celebration in the U.S. A shooting wounded several people last year in Denver after the Nuggets’ NBA championship.

That led Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to wonder whether it’s time to rethink championship celebrations, even as he promised last week that the city will continue to celebrate its victories. Next month’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will go on as scheduled, Lucas said.

The Kansas City shooting occurred in a state with few gun regulations and a city that has struggled with gun violence. In 2020, Kansas City was among nine cities chosen by the U.S. Justice Department in an effort to crack down on violent crime. In 2023, the city matched its record with 182 homicides, most of which involved guns.

On Monday, Missouri’s Republican-led House, on a bipartisan vote, passed a ban on celebratory gunfire in cities following a debate that ranged from tearful to angry.

A similar measure was passed last year as part of a sweeping crime-related bill, but GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed the legislation. He cited issues with other crime provisions in the bill unrelated to celebratory gunfire.

